Large Forward Township storage warehouse likely a total loss after fire
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Several fire departments rushed to the scene of a large, smokey fire at a storage warehouse in Forward Township on Friday morning.
At least eight fire departments have been called to Lori J Circle around 9 a.m.
Flames and thick smoke billowed from the large building as firefighters poured water on the structure.
One person was inside when the fire started, Elizabeth Township police said. That person was able to escape, and no injuries were reported. The building is likely a total loss though.
The building housed construction equipment, officials at the scene said.
The Salvation Army is also on the scene to provide assistance.
