Large Forward Township storage warehouse likely a total loss after fire

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Several fire departments rushed to the scene of a large, smokey fire at a storage warehouse in Forward Township on Friday morning.

At least eight fire departments have been called to Lori J Circle around 9 a.m.

Flames and thick smoke billowed from the large building as firefighters poured water on the structure.

Multiple fire departments are on scene along with police and EMS. The Salvation Army was also called to assist. — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) October 21, 2022

One person was inside when the fire started, Elizabeth Township police said. That person was able to escape, and no injuries were reported. The building is likely a total loss though.

The building housed construction equipment, officials at the scene said.

