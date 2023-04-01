Fortuneteller to remain in Westmoreland County Prison
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A supposed fortune teller is staying in the Westmoreland County Prison for now.
Alexis Mitchell, who is known as "Psychic Novena," is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month, according to the Tribune-Review.
Westmoreland County deputies tracked her to Delray Beach, Fla. She's accused of a scheme where someone said he paid her $10,000 for spiritual help.
Mitchell was supposed to appear in court in 2020 but never showed.
