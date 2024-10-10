Thousands to attend Fort Ligonier Days, one of Western Pennsylvania's biggest fall festivals

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — This weekend is one of the biggest fall festivals in Westmoreland County, with thousands of people and hundreds of vendors all in one historic town.

On Thursday, people around Ligonier were busy raising tents, prepping food and getting ready for all the festivities of Fort Ligonier Days.

Jack McDowell, the chairman of the Fort Ligonier Days committee, says that putting on this event each year is a labor of love for the town he loves.

"It's like a Christmas package in a Christmas package," McDowell said. "You come to this town and it's almost magic."

McDowell, along with Fort Ligonier Days board member Karen Markle, says that this magical place will be casting a spell of fun over the thousands of people expected to come out Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They say there will be a little something for everyone.

"We have craft booths and food vendor booths," said Markle. "We also have local bands that will be playing at various places throughout. Many of our local businesses will be open with bands as well and our 5K race on Sunday. But the biggest thing that is going on this weekend is our parade. Our parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday."

And not only will there be vendors, bands and a parade, but the festival's namesake, Fort Ligonier, is celebrating its 70th anniversary as a historic site. It will boast many French and Indian War reenactors who will be giving folks a taste of life at a frontier fort in the 18th century.

Above all though, this event has not just turned into a big tradition, but Ann Nemanic, the executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, says that Fort Days is a big economic generator for the area.

"It's a three-day event, but people start to come in on Thursday," said Nemanic. "All of the hotels within probably a 30-mile radius are full — full of folks who are returning home, but also for all of the vendors. So, it really is a full economic boom to the region."