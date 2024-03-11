Fort Ligonier receives grant to fund projects

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — At Fort Ligonier in Westmorland County, the past can and does come alive.

Even though there may still be a little snow on the ground in the Laurel Highlands, the fort is proudly marching into its spring and summer operating season. Part of the reason for the spring in its step is that it just received the 2024 Americana Corner Preserving America Grant, which will help bolster its living history program.

Mary Manges, executive director of Fort Ligonier, says that receiving the grant is extremely important to help the fort keep history alive and accessible to the public.

"We are a private nonprofit," Manges said. "So, we do rely on grants, donations and our admissions. We have lots and lots of small projects every year that can't be covered through our normal operating budget. So, grants like these from America Corner supplement and help us accomplish those goals."

This is the third time the fort has received this grant. Manges says Americana Corner likes to give money to help improve visitor experiences.

In previous years, this grant has gone to such projects as creating printed maps and making an audio tour of the museum and grounds. This year's grant will go to help cloth historical interpreters. Folks like Dave Swank, the assistant drector of education at Fort Ligonier.

Swank gave KDKA-TV a walking tour of the grounds on Monday as a Virginia Provincial Soldier from the 1750s. He says he enjoys being a historical interpreter for the almost 25,000 people who visit the fort each year. He added that reenactors are vital to the experiences of the guests.

"I just love having the opportunity to educate the public on our site," Swank said. "The French and Indian War is something that's maybe getting three sentences in a textbook. And being able to fill that gap and emphasize just how impactful it was, especially in terms of the road to the revolution and the foundation of our country, and just having that unique opportunity to educate and bring this site to life in as many ways as possible."

Starting in April, Fort Ligonier will be open most days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it has a lot of events coming up during its operating season.