Former Western Psych charge nurse reportedly files lawsuit against the facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic is facing a lawsuit from a former employee.

According to a report from the Trib, a former charge nurse has claimed that colleagues mistook symptoms of his disabilities for substance abuse and injected him with antipsychotic medication.

The lawsuit also claims that they tried to have Aaron Diamond involuntarily committed to the hospital.

Diamond said he was forced to resign in September 2021.

The suit names the hospital, UPMC, and the supervisors while claiming invasion of privacy, assault, and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.