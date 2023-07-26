Former U.S. Olympian Mariah Bell hosts seminar for local figure skaters

HARMARVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A group of figure skaters had the chance to learn from an Olympian on Tuesday.

Skating with an Olympic athlete is no longer a figment of the imagination for the figure skaters at Ice and Blades in Harmarville.

"Having the opportunity to skate alongside not only an Olympian but an Olympian so willing to teach the younger generation of skaters is inspiring," Heather Smarick of North Huntingdon said.

American figure skater and 2022 U.S. national champion Mariah Bell hosted a seminar on Tuesday. She taught tips, tricks and skills to the athletes.

"A lot of these athletes are getting ready to go to ISI Worlds, which is a very big deal," Bell said. "They'll have skaters from all over the world that they'll be competing with."

For Bell, who retired from skating last October, running seminars is a way to close the loop on a successful career that she attributes to similar opportunities when she was younger.

"I remember getting lots of opportunities to do seminars like this," Bell said. "So it's so special for me to come back and do the same for younger skaters."

"Mariah brings something to the table that few others can offer," Smarick said. "She has a level of expertise that is unparalleled."

Not only is Bell teaching lessons on the ice, but she also hopes to leave the skaters with something they can use when the skates come off. She wants to remind them no matter the start, it's all about how you stick the landing.

"Just know that I was in their exact position and I saw it all the way through and they can too," Bell said.

