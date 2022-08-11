Former Steelers RB Tim Worley returns to training camp, reflects on his career

By: Jared Barton

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Former Georgia running back Tim Worley played in Pittsburgh after being taken seventh overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Worley is the highest running back ever taken by the Steelers and had immense talent, but suddenly got caught up in the fast-track millionaire lifestyle which led to drug problems and legal issues.

"I always regret it because when I look back now, I wasn't focused," Worley told Bob Pompeani in an exclusive interview at training camp this week. "I stepped into the City of Pittsburgh, 22 years old, just signed a multimillion-dollar contract and I really didn't know too much. I went through three offensive coordinators in five years. When I was trying to get on the field, I made a lot of mistakes because I really didn't realize what I had."

Worley says he is now changed for the better. Following his NFL career, he became an evangelist.

"You know, God changed me. It took me going through some hard times and some of the decisions that I made as a young guy. I went through drug addiction, cocaine addiction, alcohol abuse, all those things. God reached out and he helped me save me and he changed me. He called me to the ministry."

Worley says going through the NFL experience as a player helps him relate to some of the younger individuals he has mentored during his time as an evangelist.

"One of the things we see today is the money is so friendly," Worley said. "There's things that I can share with the young people when it comes to their money and putting stuff aside and investing their money because, you know, there were several times that I got burned."

This is the first time that Worley has visited Steelers Training Camp since 1999, and he returned to see a fellow Georgia Bulldog in action.

"George Pickens right now can be one of the best receivers in the NFL," Worley said. "I don't know him personally, but I kept up with the Bulldogs last year, and just recovering from that injury that he had a torn ACL, it speaks volumes. I mean he's a workhorse. He's good and I'm looking forward and very excited to see him play."