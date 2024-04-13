Former Steelers players reunite to roast former coach Bill Cowher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several familiar faces roasted former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher on Friday night.

The event was a benefit for the Mel Blount Youth Home and took place at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown.

KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani served as the emcee, and KDKA-TV's Kym Gable was there, too.

Several of Cowher's former players enjoyed the chance to tell some stories.

"I don't have a chin story, but I do have a story from today," James Harrison began to share. "It's not always when he's upset. It's just when he's excited, it starts flying out of his mouth while he's talking. So, anytime you talk to him like I was just talking to him when he first got here, he was a little excited to see me. You gotta stand to a 45 [degree angle], so half the spit goes over here so it doesn't land on your lip or something like that."

In previous years, some of the roastees included Joe Greene, Jerome Bettis, Chuck Noll and the late Franco Harris.