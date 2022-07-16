Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher shares his thoughts on the Heinz Field name change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Earlier this week, it was announced the home of head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new name this season.

Heinz Field will now be called Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David recently asked former head coach Bill Cowher his thoughts on the name change.

"When I got there, it was Three Rivers Stadium, then all of a sudden, we took that away and made it Heinz Field, and now it's going to be Acrisure Stadium. I think it's actually very flattering that a company comes from the outside to want to be a part of Pittsburgh," Cowher said.

"To me, it's not so much about the name of the venue, it's the venue itself. Pittsburgh will always be a very tough place to play if you're a visiting team coming in here because of the people, the passion, and the vibrancy you feel when you enter that stadium. You can call it whatever you want, but you're going to feel it as an opponent walking in there and walking out of there losing," Cowher added.

Cowher cited the economics of modern-day football as to why the name change was made but notes that Pittsburghers are what make the stadium a special place.

"Whether it's Three Rivers Stadium, Heinz Field, Acrisure Stadium, whatever it may be, it's the people in there that make it a special venue," Cowher said.