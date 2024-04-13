Former Steelers great Hines Ward reportedly hired as Arizona State wide receivers coach

TEMPE (KDKA) - An all-time Steelers great has landed a new gig, this time in college football.

According to ESPN College Football writer Pete Thamel, Hines Ward has agreed to become the next Arizona State wide receivers coach.

Since leaving the game as a player, Ward has begun his coaching career which has now seen multiple stops.

He has also served as a coaching intern with the Steelers in 2017, then became the wide receivers coach at FAU, was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets, and most recently was the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL, but he has since been replaced after the XFL and USFL merged to create the UFL.

Ward spent 14 years with the Steelers recording 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns after he was a third-round pick of the Steelers in 1998.

The Sun Devils hope Ward, along with second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham, can help turn the program around as they have gone a combined 6-18 the past two seasons.

Ward will be replacing Ra'Shaad Samples as wide receivers coach after Samples left to become Oregon's running back coach.