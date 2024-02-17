Former Steelers cornerback William Gay hired by Washington Commanders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA — Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay has joined the Washington Commanders' coaching staff.

The Commanders and new head coach Dan Quinn hired Gay to be the team's assistant defensive backs coach.

Gay was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2007 draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, starting 40 games, including playoffs and regular season.

During the team's Super Bowl run in 2008, Gay appeared in all 16 regular season games, starting four, before appearing in all three playoff games. He had three tackles and one fumble recovery in the postseason.

After spending the 2012 season with the Arizona Cardinals, Gay returned to Pittsburgh for the final five seasons of his career. His best statistical season in the black and gold came in 2014, when he had three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He also had 69 tackles and 12 passes defended that season. He retired in 2018.

Before joining the Commanders' staff, he spent time on the Texas Longhorns coaching staff.