Former Pittsburgh Steeler Vince Williams joins Pine-Richland coaching staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steeler is joining the football coaching staff at Pine-Richland High School.

Vince Williams is the new linebackers coach for the Rams, first-year head coach Jon LeDonne announced Monday on Twitter.

Excited to welcome Vince Williams @VinnyVidiVici98 to the coaching staff pic.twitter.com/aHQTWtY0lw — Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) May 17, 2022

Williams retired in July 2021 after eight seasons in Pittsburgh. The linebacker played 14 regular-season games in his final season with the black and gold.

He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 121 career regular-season games, Williams tallied 444 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.

LeDonne left Penn Hills High in February to take the job as the Rams' new head coach. He led the Indians to WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2018.

He replaced Steve Campos, who resigned in December 2021 for health reasons.