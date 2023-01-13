Former Steeler Antonio Brown accused of sending son explicit videos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KDKA) - Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown once again finds himself in the headlines for a domestic violence incident.

This is related to the same incident from November, involving the mother of his four children.

In audio contained by TMZ, she's heard accusing Brown of sending her son explicit videos.

She also said he hit her ponytail with a shoe and threw all of her clothes out of his home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown's arrest but dropped after the woman recanted.