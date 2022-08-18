Watch CBS News
Springdale firefighters from early 1900s receive grave markers

By Royce Jones

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For close to 100 years at the Springdale Cemetery, the graves of three fallen firemen from the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department have been unmarked.

That all changed Wednesday for the three men who volunteered for the department in the early 1900s and died in 1935, 1936, and 1959.

On Wednesday, the department unveiled new headstones for the men. Knowledge about their lives or any existing family members remains mostly a mystery.

"Showing their gratitude and saying, 'Thanks, guys, sorry it's a little late, but we thank you for what you did and we wouldn't be here without you,'" said Zachary Wilhelm, the Springdale VFD chaplain.

