Crime

Former Somerset County DA pleads no contest in domestic violence case

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former Somerset County DA pleads no contest in domestic violence case
Former Somerset County DA pleads no contest in domestic violence case 00:24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former DA has pleaded no contest in a domestic violence case.

Jeffrey Thomas pleaded no contest to the assault on his wife in 2021 when he was serving as Somerset County district attorney.

Thomas was sentenced to two years probation.

"This conviction shows that no one is above the law and domestic violence will not be tolerated," Attorney General Henry said. "My office will continue to prosecute these difficult cases regardless of who the defendant is."  

That sentence will be served concurrently with the two-and-a-half to seven-year prison term he is serving now regarding the sexual assault of another woman.

May 21, 2024

