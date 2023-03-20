Former Pres. Trump says he'll be arrested tomorrow in a New York-based hush money case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump took to social media over the weekend, saying he expects to be arrested this week.

In that social media post, Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, but there's no evidence that an arrest is coming.

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf by his former attorney Michael Cohen at a crucial moment in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump called for protests and urged supporters to 'take our nation back.'

His legal team says his predictions are based on media reports and not any communication from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

His calls for protests have put local and federal law enforcement on alert.

Some prominent Republicans and supporters of the former President have spoken out in his defense.

''I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former President of the United States. It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here," said former Vice President Mike Pence.

''We have strong institutions and should have confidence in the due process of law. And I think that's what you're seeing play out here. Nobody's above the law," said Retired General H.R. McMaster, who served as National Security Adviser for the Trump administration.

Whatever happens this week, sources say New York authorities are meeting and preparing now and are extremely concerned about security and how to handle potential crowds.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said any potential demonstrations should be peaceful.

The Manhattan District Attorney has not provided any comment.