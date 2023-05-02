Former Steeler Jamir Jones charged with battery before release from team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamir Jones was charged with battery in Florida one day before he was released from the team, according to court records.

Jones was arrested on April 11 in connection with a domestic violence case in Ft. Lauderdale, paperwork from Broward County shows.

The court records said Jones was in a relationship with the victim and pleaded not guilty. He also waived his appearance at arraignment and demanded a trial by jury.

The Steelers tweeted on April 12 that they had released Jones, who the team had just signed to a one-year contract in February.

We have released LB Jamir Jones. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2023

Jones spent the 2022 season after being claimed off waivers and played in 17 games. He also began the 2021 season with the Steelers but also spent time with the Rams and Jaguars.

The Steelers didn't give a reason for Jones' release.