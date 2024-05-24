Former Pittsburgh Public School teacher found not guilty of sexually assaulting student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A jury acquitted a former Pittsburgh Public School teacher who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

James Ziegler was a fourth grade teacher at Pittsburgh Faison in Homewood. A boy who is now 10 years old said Zeigler forced him to perform sexual acts during detentions where the two of them were alone.

Ziegler was placed on administrative leave after a Childline tip came in on Dec. 21, 2022. The district attorney's office said the alleged abuse happened during lunchtime detentions, which are monitored by Ziegler.

Zeigler's attorney argued evidence was lacking.

"To have to go through this is something I wouldn't wish on anyone but we're here now," Ziegler said at the courthouse. "I'm not so discouraged that I would give up the idea of ever returning to working in the educational environment, so again, we'll see."

Ziegler could have faced more than 10 years in prison.