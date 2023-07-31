Former Pittsburgh Police Chief Earl Buford Jr. dies at age 81

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Police Chief Earl Buford Jr. died at age 81.

The bureau said according to Buford's family, he died peacefully on July 25. Buford was the chief from 1992 to 1995 and was the second minority in the bureau's history to hold the position.

Buford grew up in East Liberty and attended Westinghouse High School. He joined the Army after graduating in 1960 and joined the bureau in 1968 after he returned home and earned two college degrees.

He rose through the ranks to become chief and retired after 28 years of service.

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is thankful for his faithful service to the City of Pittsburgh and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a press release.

According to his obituary, Buford loved his family and spent most of his time with his grandchildren. He also loved the water and spent much of his time on Pittsburgh's rivers, retiring to a riverfront property.

"His loving advice, long conversations, wittiness, and sense of humor, will be deeply missed by family and friends who love him dearly," his obituary said.