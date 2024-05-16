Former Penguins player hosts charity hockey game to raise awareness for mental illness

NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former Pittsburgh Penguins player is using his star power to shine a light on the mental health struggles of our veterans and first responders.

Ryan Malone and the Malone Family Foundation brought teams together for a game to raise awareness and money. The veteran's network at KDKA's parent company, Paramount, sponsored the game.

In this area, many people learn to play the game of hockey, but for veterans and first responders, it can be therapeutic.

Ryan Malone knows about sacrifice. He played through various hits as a Pittsburgh Penguin, but his grandfather, now 91 years old, is a Korean War veteran. He put his life in harm's way for his country.

"I got to play a game for a living because of the men and women that sacrifice for our freedom," Malone said.

Thursday night is when a game can be more than just a game. While there were celebrities and maybe some childhood heroes on the ice, there were real heroes out there, too. Veterans and first responders were side-by-side with former athletes to help raise money for mental health needs with the Malone Family Foundation.

"It can really be healing, especially for those veteran and first responder communities," MTV's Jay Osterman said. Osterman helped put together the event.

For veterans, this can be a way to open up in a safe environment with people they trust. Brothers and sisters who have been a mile in their shoes and understand the challenges they are facing.

There are several teams in the area for veterans. Franko Alexander plays on the Johnstown Generals and served two tours in the Middle East.

"It's hard to find people that connect with you in the regular civilian world so that's been huge," Alexander said.

While Malone may have fought several "battles" as a Penguin, he knows his name and organization can help get people to help those who serve.

"My endgame is to really get the NHL involved, NHL alumni. To me, it's a no-brainer," Malone said.

You can learn more about this initiative by clicking here.

Disclosure: MTV and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.