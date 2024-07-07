Bobby Grier, former Pitt Football player and first Black player to play in the Sugar Bowl, dies at 91

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pitt football player and the first Black player to play in the Sugar Bow, Bobby Grier has died at age 91, according to the University of Pittsburgh.

Grier played multiple positions with the Panthers from 1953 until 1955 including fullback, linebacker, and defensive back.

In his senior season, he helped the Panthers to a 7-3 record and led the team in interceptions. That led to an invite to play in the 1955 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

However, at the time, Georgia Governor Marvin Griffin, a segregationist opposed Grier being able to play in the game. In fact, just one month prior to the game, he said, "The South stands at Armageddon. The battle is joined. We cannot make the slightest concession to the enemy."

Pitt players, joined by Georgia Tech players, stood against Governor Griffin, saying simply, "No Grier, no game."

The Panthers ultimately would lose the game 7-0 to Georgia Tech but Grier led the game with 51 rushing yards.

After his time at Pitt, Grier went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 12 years, served as supervisor for U.S. Steel, and was an administrator at CCAC before retiring in 1998.

Later in his life, he helped the Elizabeth Dole Foundation which helps provide caregiving for veterans.

"Bobby Grier lived a truly remarkable and impactful life that inspires in so many ways," Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. "The courage and dignity he showed in desegregating the Sugar Bowl stands as one of the most important moments not only in the history of the University of Pittsburgh but also the game of college football. One of my most gratifying moments was having the opportunity to take part in his enshrinement in the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. His legacy, on and off the field, will always burn brightly at Pitt. We extend our deepest condolences to the Grier family and Bobby's many loved ones."

In 2019, more than six decades after breaking the color barrier of one of college football's highest-profile games, he returned to the Sugar Bowl where he was introduced as a member of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame.

This season, as a tribute to Grier, the team will wear commemorative helmet stickers.