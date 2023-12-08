Former Pirates All-Star Felipe Vazquez deported back to Venezula following sexual assault conviction
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) - A former Pirates pitcher serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a girl in Westmoreland County has been deported back to his home country.
Immigration agents returned Felipe Vazquez to Venezuela.
Vazquez was arrested in September 2019, accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl in Scottdale, beginning when she was just 13 years old.
Then, in 2021, a jury convicted Vazquez on multiple charges of sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and indecent assault of someone under 16 years old.
Earlier this year, an immigration judge ordered his removal from the United States and Vazquez waived his right to appeal.
On December 1, Vazquez was returned to Venezuela.
