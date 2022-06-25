Former Penguins forward Eric Tangradi to coach Shady Side Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Penguins is coming back to coach but not in the National Hockey League.

Eric Tangradi announced on Twitter that he has been selected to be the head coach of the Shady Side Academy Boys Prep team.

I am honored to announce I have been selected to be the Head Coach of the Shady Side Academy Boys Prep Ice Hockey Team! — Eric Tangradi (@ETangradi) June 24, 2022

Tangradi was part of the trade in 2009 that brought Chris Kunitz to Pittsburgh. The Penguins traded Ryan Whitney to Anaheim and he along with Kunitz were the return.

He spent parts of five seasons between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

In those seasons, he played 45 games in the NHL, scoring one goal, adding four assists, as well as 26 penalty minutes.

"I have loved calling Pittsburgh home, so when an opportunity locally like this opened up, it was an easy decision for me," Tangradi tweeted. "I've always wanted an opportunity in hockey where I know I could have a lasting impact on the physical and mental part of young athletes. This is it!"

In February 2013, Tangradi was shipped off to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 7th-round pick.

After Pittsburgh, Tangradi spent time in the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, and Detroit Red Wings organizations.

Most recently, he played 21 games in the American Hockey League for the Red Wings affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring nine goals and four assists.

The Shady Side Academy boys prep team plays a 40-game schedule in the Midwest Prep Hockey League, a division one level.