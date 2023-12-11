Former Penguins assistant coach Tony Granato diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Penguins assistant coach Tony Granato was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Granato revealed the diagnosis on social media Sunday night, writing, "I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but this felt like this was the best way to share the news."

The former player and coach said he's starting treatment this week and will take a temporary leave of absence from his job as a television analyst for the NHL Network and Chicago Blackhawks.

In a reply to Granato's announcement, the Penguins replied, "Sending love and support to you and your family. We fight with you, Tony!" followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Sending love and support to you and your family.



We fight with you, Tony! 💛 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 11, 2023

Drafted in 1982, Granato played with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, recording 492 points in 773 games.

He coached with the Colorado Avalanche before spending five seasons as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2009 to 2014. He also spent time with the Detroit Red Wings then coached seven seasons at the University of Wisconsin before he was fired in March.

Granato was elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020. He also won the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to a player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey," in 1997.

"My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already.

"With the holiday season here, cherish the times with your loved ones, as I know I will," Granato wrote.