Retired pastor accused of stealing more than $350K from North Side church

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former pastor charged with stealing $350k from Community House Presbyterian Church 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Pittsburgh pastor is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $350,000 from his church. 

Wayne Peck surrendered to authorities early Tuesday morning, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said. 

According to court documents, Peck was a pastor at the Community House Presbyterian Church on the North Side for more than 40 years before he retired in 2017.

The case's investigator said after Peck retired, he continued to cause checks payable to him to be issued without anyone's knowledge, taking more than $357,000 from the church's funds. 

Peck is awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail. He's facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 1:54 PM

