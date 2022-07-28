Former Panera Bread franchisee manager indicted on wire fraud charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former area director for a Panera Bread franchisee has been indicted on wire fraud charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Deana Petzel of Connellsville, who is currently detained at FPC Alderson in West Virginia.

Petzel, who the Post-Gazette reports oversaw operations at six Panera stores, is accused of creating a fake company with invoices for maintenance work that wasn't done. Prosecutors said the company paid her more than $200,000 in connection with the fraud.

Petzel could face 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The Post-Gazette reports Petzel was already prosecuted in Dallas for stealing $2.6 million from Ampex in another fake invoice scheme.