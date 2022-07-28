Former Panera Bread franchisee manager indicted on wire fraud charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former area director for a Panera Bread franchisee has been indicted on wire fraud charges.
A federal grand jury indicted Deana Petzel of Connellsville, who is currently detained at FPC Alderson in West Virginia.
Petzel, who the Post-Gazette reports oversaw operations at six Panera stores, is accused of creating a fake company with invoices for maintenance work that wasn't done. Prosecutors said the company paid her more than $200,000 in connection with the fraud.
Petzel could face 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
The Post-Gazette reports Petzel was already prosecuted in Dallas for stealing $2.6 million from Ampex in another fake invoice scheme.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.