Former movie producer accused of trying to kill wife in South Fayette

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local former movie producer and movie critic on KDKA Radio is charged with trying to kill his wife.

John Mowod, who also appeared on Pittsburgh Today Live in the past, was arrested on Wednesday after police in South Fayette say he stabbed his wife multiple times inside the family's home.

Allegheny County

It was inside the family's home on Forest Ridge Drive where police say Mowod grabbed a knife, straddled his wife on their bed and stabbed her multiple times.

According to the criminal complaint, the couple's son heard his mother screaming and yelling from inside her bedroom. When he forced his way into the room, he saw his father over his mom on the bed holding a knife. He grabbed the knife from his father and ordered him downstairs while he and his sister tended to their mom, according to the criminal complaint.

"Domestic violence situations can be very volatile," said Lt. John Leininger with the South Fayette Police Department. "I don't know what the exact circumstances were. Obviously, things escalated in the home."

KDKA-TV confirmed the victim is a bus driver in the South Fayette School District. Superintendent Michelle Miller sent a statement that said, in part:

"The entire South Fayette Township School District community extends its well wishes to our bus driver. Our district is ready to support her and her family in any way possible."

Police say the victim has been released from the hospital. Mowod is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned on Thursday morning and denied bail.