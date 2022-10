Former Mayor Bill Peduto unveils official portrait at City Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Mayor Bill Peduto was welcomed back to City Hall on Sunday for the unveiling of his official portrait.

Peduto's likeness will now join that of his predecessors dating all the way back to the city's first mayor in 1816.

KDKA

Instead of using paint, all of the portraits are made through brass etchings.