Former KDKA-TV personality Jon Burnett grateful for support after sharing suspected CTE diagnosis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's been a massive response from the Pittsburgh community after KDKA-TV's stories with beloved retired colleague and friend, Jon Burnett, who shared his diagnosis of suspected CTE — the brain disease caused by repeated hits to the head.

On this Valentine's Day, all of the words of love pouring in on social media are like Pittsburgh's love letters to Burnett, offering support, prayers and thanks.

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen visited Burnett again to share some of those social media comments, and they laughed over messy food, just like they did when they co-hosted Pittsburgh Today Live. That same humor and genuine good nature shines through Burnett even though his expressions are diminished, his voice is quieter and his short-term memory is a challenge.

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen showed him the hundreds of messages of support for him on social media and read him a few. One Facebook post said, "I have watched Jon Burnett since Evening Magazine. I was about 8-years-old and always loved his personality and antics on TV. I got to meet him once at the Italian festival in Bloomfield some years back and was delighted he was so friendly – just like on TV. John's one of the good guys. We love you Jon."

Another post on Facebook reads, "May God bless you and your family on this journey. Thank you for being willing to share your experience. You are loved by many."

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen asked Burnett, "I know you're a man of faith. What does it mean to you that so many people are praying for you?"

"It means everything," Burnett said. "It means the world. It means that I'm going to have not an easy trip here to the end, but with people like that behind me, and my wife, Debbie, and you and the guys, I just got it easy."

Burnett described all the support from the community, friends, and family like being part of a team — something he knows well from his 10 years playing football, including at the University of Tennessee.

Lots of viewers said they shed a tear watching the story, including a viewer named Bonnie who also wrote, "A great thing he and his family are doing for awareness of this disease."

One reason Burnett and his family wanted to share their story was for awareness and to encourage more people to participate in a study of CTE at the National Sports Brain Bank at the University of Pittsburgh.

That's happening. Since our first stories aired on Monday, 37 people have signed up for the Brain Bank study — a huge addition to the 100 enrolled since it opened nine months ago.

Burnett says, "It is not so much thanks to me as it is to the guys who knocked my head off. I took some hits over the years. I mean, there were times when I'd come home and I wouldn't know who I was or where I was because I've gotten you know, blows to the head."

Jon says despite his challenges, he has no regrets and is grateful for football, faith, family and friends, and he wanted to speak directly to the many Pittsburghers who love him.

"I didn't plan this," Burnett says. "I didn't ask for it. I didn't dream about it. It's just, it is what it is. But you guys, all of you, all of you have been, mainly you, Debbie, have been like a rock for me. I've been able to tell hundreds of people what's going on, and they've all been sympathetic. I'm not feeling sorry for myself. I'm feeling blessed."

The National Sports Brain Bank is seeking anyone around the country who played sports, from rec to pro, to sign up for its study to learn more about CTE and other brain injuries related to sports. You can learn more and enroll here.