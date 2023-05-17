Watch CBS News
Former KDKA meteorologist Dennis Bowman donates tornado simulator to local school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former KDKA meteorologist is helping fuel the curiosity of local students!

Dennis Bowman stopped by Ross Elementary School on Tuesday to show off his 10-foot tall tornado simulator.

He's donating the simulator to the North Hills School District.

In fact, there's so much interest that the district is working out a plan for all of its elementary schools to get a turn with it.

Bowman says he's surprised by the impact of these successful visits.

"I've had several people come up to me that became meteorologists," Bowman said. "They said 'You know, you came to my school when I was a little kid. You brought Chester Drawers, you brought your tornado machine. I decided that day that I was going to be a weather forecaster.' That's very gratifying when that sort of thing comes back to you."

Right now, school leaders plan to use the machine as part of their third grade weather curriculum. 

