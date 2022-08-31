Concussion case involving former high school football player headed to trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A court case in litigation for several years will finally go to a jury trial next week.

The case involves a former West Mifflin high school football player who reportedly sustained permanent injuries during practice.

Shane Skillpa, now 28 years old, has a suit out against the West Mifflin School District and the PIAA after reportedly suffering a serious concussion during practice. The incident in question happened back in 2009.

The legal team for Skillpa told KDKA-TV that their client suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit during drills. His helmet broke and he hit his head hard on the turf, the legal team said.

Skillpa claims coaches did not follow protocol and made him keep practicing. This allegedly resulted in further head trauma and second impact syndrome.

According to lawyers, Skillpa continues to suffer concussion symptoms and CTE and now has a reduced life expectancy. Skillpas' legal team is bringing in Dr. Bennet Omalu, a world-renowned brain specialist, as an expert witness, along with local concussion expert Dr. Thomas Franz.

Skillpa and his team of attorneys said the district has still not introduced proper safety protections to prevent concussion injuries.

KDKA-TV reached out to the district for comment but did not hear back.

The trial begins next Tuesday.