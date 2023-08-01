Former Greensburg police chief waives theft, tampering charges for court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Former Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he stole from the department's evidence room.

According to court records, Shawn Denning waived charges of conspiracy, theft and three counts of tampering for court.

Denning was arrested at the end of January on federal drug charges for allegedly orchestrating a series of drug deals. After his arrest, the Westmoreland County district attorney said an audit of the evidence room found that a backpack containing suspected steroids and psilocybin mushrooms was missing.

The backpack was part of a drug case Denning was investigating and the case had been classified as previously closed, the district attorney said. The backpack was slated for destruction but was never actually destroyed and the district attorney said detectives couldn't find it or its contents.

In the federal case, court documents from the Department of Justice said Denning would facilitate getting drugs and connect a confidential informant working with the DEA with them for distribution over a 16-month period. Authorities said some drugs were sourced in California and Arizona and then delivered to the informant through the mail.

Authorities said Denning worked with at least three sources to distribute drugs, even sending what they called menus, listing products and prices.

Denning was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine, two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, one count of aiding and abetting the attempted distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.