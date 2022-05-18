Watch CBS News
Former Dollar General manager accused of stealing more than $17,000

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a former Dollar General manager stole more than $17,000 from a store.

"One of his responsibilities was to take the money at the end of the shift as the night drop and deposit it in an ATM machine," trooper Stephen Limani said.

snapshot-5.jpg
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to investigators, Austin Rider chose to keep the cash on May 4 from the Salem Township store. He wrote a note saying he took the money and disappeared.

"The whole plan behind it was he was going to take the girl he was dating, their child together, and they were going to go across the country," Limani said.

A few days later, investigators said Rider called another manager at Dollar General, saying he wanted to give back some of the money. What happened to the rest?

"When they were trying to get him to return the money, the statements were made that the money was given away to other people," Limani said.

Police caught up with him on May 13. He is now awaiting his preliminary hearing on theft charges. 

KDKA-TV stopped by Rider's Jeannette home on Wednesday to speak to his family, but we were told to leave.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 5:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

