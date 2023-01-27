Former caretaker sentenced to 17 years in prison for federal hate crimes charges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former healthcare worker and caretaker has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for federal hate crimes charges.
Last October, Zachary Dinell admitted to abusing special needs patients, along with recording it and bragging about it in text messages with another caretaker, Tyler Smith, at McGuire Memorial in Beaver County.
Both were prosecuted in state court for the assaults.
