Watch CBS News
Local News

Former caretaker sentenced to 17 years in prison for federal hate crimes charges

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former caretaker sentenced to 17 years in prison for federal hate crimes charges
Former caretaker sentenced to 17 years in prison for federal hate crimes charges 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former healthcare worker and caretaker has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for federal hate crimes charges.

Last October, Zachary Dinell admitted to abusing special needs patients, along with recording it and bragging about it in text messages with another caretaker, Tyler Smith, at McGuire Memorial in Beaver County.

1a8ea080bb4495d6c385f53b3a0cee2f.jpg
KDKA

Both were prosecuted in state court for the assaults.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 1:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.