Former Brashear High School student files lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools

Former PPS student files suit against the district

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Brashear High School student has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Ny'Hier Williams accuses school officials of violating his civil rights.

The lawsuit follows a fight between Williams and Quincey Garland in a school hallway in January 2022.

Garland was caught on camera slamming Williams to the ground and kicking him in the head, despite Williams appearing unconscious.

Williams is claiming that school officials failed him because they knew of other attacks but did not protect him.

