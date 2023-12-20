Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Brashear High School student files lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Former PPS student files suit against the district
Former PPS student files suit against the district 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Brashear High School student has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Ny'Hier Williams accuses school officials of violating his civil rights. 

The lawsuit follows a fight between Williams and Quincey Garland in a school hallway in January 2022. 

Garland was caught on camera slamming Williams to the ground and kicking him in the head, despite Williams appearing unconscious. 

Williams is claiming that school officials failed him because they knew of other attacks but did not protect him. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 20, 2023 / 12:17 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.