Former Brashear High School student files lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Brashear High School student has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Ny'Hier Williams accuses school officials of violating his civil rights.
The lawsuit follows a fight between Williams and Quincey Garland in a school hallway in January 2022.
Garland was caught on camera slamming Williams to the ground and kicking him in the head, despite Williams appearing unconscious.
Williams is claiming that school officials failed him because they knew of other attacks but did not protect him.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.