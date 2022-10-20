Former Blackhawk School District teacher and coach facing child porn charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police arrested a former Blackhawk School District substitute teacher and track coach on child pornography charges.

It's unclear at this time what tipped off state police to this child porn investigation involving former middle school teacher and track coach Joshua Andrews.

According to the docket, the 30-year-old Andrews of Beaver Falls is charged with 200 felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography, including photos and videos of child sex acts.

State police arrested him on Oct. 17 following an investigation that revealed 2,345 images of child pornography. Andrews is accused of committing these crimes back on Sept. 1, 2014.

KDKA-TV has learned state police Computer Crimes Unit out of Meadville conducted the investigation.

The superintendent released a statement on the school's website, saying:

"It's come to our attention today that a former substitute teacher and track (cross country) coach was charged with multiple counts related to child pornography. We have been advised by law enforcement that none of these charges involved blackhawk school district, it's students or staff."

KDKA-TV asked the superintendent when Andrews started working for the district and when he stopped working here but did hear back.

Andrews is out on bond.