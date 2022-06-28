Former Bethlehem Steel facility reopens to make solar trackers

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - The historic Bethlehem Steel factory is back in business.

BCI Steel partnered with Nextracker to reopen the facility to manufacture parts for solar projects. Workers will use the steel to create equipment used in solar trackers, which follow the sun and enhance solar energy.

BCI Steel CEO Matt Carroll says they will supply solar power projects in Pennsylvania, Ohio and other parts of the Heartland and Mid-Atlantic region.

He gave local leaders and the U.S. secretary of energy a tour of the facility to explain the process. They say they're proud the products are American-made and the production will be done in the Pittsburgh region.

"From a transportation standpoint, it makes a lot of sense. We're also in the valley. The workforce here, we've got second, third generation steelworkers," Carroll said.

Carroll says it's the perfect location because it's close to the Ohio River, the Norfolk Southern Railway is right outside and it's a couple of miles from I-79.

"Pittsburgh has a secret sauce," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. "It was very strategic. It was very inclusive. There was strategy. It was very intentional. What we're seeing now is Pittsburgh is also leading in energy and in manufacturing and other countries want to learn what was it that Pittsburgh did that made it successful."

Caroll says this will also create about 70 full-time jobs in the area and they plan to add more as the project expands.

The first shipment should be sent out July 11.