Former Aliquippa football coach Mike Zmijanac joining Ambridge coaching staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Zmijanac is going to be back on the sidelines in Beaver County -- but not as a head coach.

According to the Beaver County Times, Zmijanac will be joining Sherman McBride's staff as a volunteer assistant at Ambridge.

Zmijanac spent over 20 years as the head coach at Aliquippa before he was replaced by the school board in 2018.

In his more than two decades at Aliquippa, Zmijanac led the Quips to six WPIAL championships and one PIAA state championship.

Following his time at Aliquippa, Zmijanac spent one year as the head coach at Ringgold and two years at Seton LaSalle.

Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

McBride, the current head coach at Ambridge worked as an assistant under Zmijanac at Aliquippa, where he graduated from in 1980.