Form Energy breaks ground on energy storage plant in Weirton

WEIRTON (KDKA) - It's the biggest manufacturing deal West Virginia has seen in decades and it found a home in the northern panhandle.

Form Energy officially began construction on its energy storage plant at the site of the former Weirton Steel Mill.

Form Energy promises that they're breaking ground not just for themselves but for the entire state.

State, local, and federal officials came to Weirton over the potential of iron-air batteries they will soon be developed there.

"We're still going to be using our coal, we're going to use our gas, and we're going to use oil," said Sen. Joe Manchin. "We need the heavy horsepower that comes from fossil fuels, and we're going to do it cleaner and better."

"West Virginia has powered this nation for the last 100 years and we want West Virginia to power this nation for the next 100 years," said Secretary Jennifer Granholm of the U.S. Department of Energy.

They're expecting to hire at least 750 people with about 50-percent manufacturing and 50-percent engineers and managers.

Machines are expected to start up in mid-to-late 2024.