Police seek identity of suspected Pittsburgh-area bank robber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for the identity of a man suspected in a Forest Hills bank robbery.

Police said the man pictured above entered the First Commonwealth Bank on Ardmore Boulevard at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 16 and demanded money. He fled on foot and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, light-colored sneakers, a Pirates hat, face mask, and glasses, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department asks anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line, 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.