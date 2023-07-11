Federal safety officials probe Ford Escape doors that open while someone's driving

Highway safety officials said Tuesday they're looking into complaints from Ford Motor customers about the doors on some Escape SUVs that have opened while a driver was at the wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's probe will focus on 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years, the agency said. Customers have filed 118 complaints about Ford Escape doors, sharing that the spot welds on the door assembly bracket can malfunction.

There have been 25 reports of minor injuries tied to the Ford Escape doors, the agency said.

"Many consumers report hearing a popping noise when opening the door as the door check bracket begins to separate from the door," NHTSA said in its investigation documents. "Continued use of the door may result in a dislodged door check which may cause a failure to latch when closed, failure to open, and/or inadvertent opening while driving."

NHTSA and Ford have not announced a formal recall of the vehicles. The agency said it's trying to determine if the door issue poses "an unreasonable risk to highway safety."