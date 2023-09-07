Watch CBS News
Local News

Ford City Air Force lieutenant killed in World War II to be laid to rest at Arlington

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ford City Air Force lieutenant killed in WWII to be laid to rest at Arlington
Ford City Air Force lieutenant killed in WWII to be laid to rest at Arlington 00:25

FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A World War II soldier from Ford City will finally be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery next week.

William Montgomery was a first lieutenant in the Air Force. He was piloting a B-24H Liberator when it was struck by enemy fire on June 22, 1944, during a bombing raid on a German airfield in Saint-Cyr-l'École, near Versailles, France, according to a press release.

He's credited with helping seven other airmen parachute to safety before the plane crashed, killing him and three others.

His remains weren't discovered until 2021. 

First published on September 6, 2023 / 9:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.