Ford City Air Force lieutenant killed in World War II to be laid to rest at Arlington

Ford City Air Force lieutenant killed in WWII to be laid to rest at Arlington

FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A World War II soldier from Ford City will finally be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery next week.

William Montgomery was a first lieutenant in the Air Force. He was piloting a B-24H Liberator when it was struck by enemy fire on June 22, 1944, during a bombing raid on a German airfield in Saint-Cyr-l'École, near Versailles, France, according to a press release.

He's credited with helping seven other airmen parachute to safety before the plane crashed, killing him and three others.

His remains weren't discovered until 2021.