Inspectors investigating possible foodborne illness at CMU eatery find multiple violations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An inspector investigating a possible foodborne illness at a Carnegie Mellon University eatery found several violations, according to the report.

The inspection report said CMU voluntarily reached out last Wednesday to tell the Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety program about a possible foodborne illness at Stack'd Underground.

During an inspection the next day, the report notes several high-risk violations like large containers of buffalo sauce not kept cold enough, old sticky residue around the nozzle area of the soda machine and an ice wand stored on the floor of the freezer. An employee was also seen changing gloves without washing their hands, the report said.

Several other medium- and low-risk violations were listed, including an employee who didn't know what temperature to cook a hamburger to and food debris on multiple surfaces like cooler handles and the ketchup counter dispenser.

After a reinspection on Friday, the inspector reported finding that the cooler holding the buffalo sauce had been placed out of order and a work order was initiated. Everything had also been cleaned, and the owner reported food contact surfaces had been washed, rinsed and sanitized.

The university's website says Stack'd Underground is in the lower level of Morewood Gardens and serves dishes from the Mero Restaurant Group's Oakland restaurants like burgers, chicken, grilled cheese, wraps and salads.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county. The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints.