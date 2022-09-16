Watch CBS News
Local News

Food Safety and Inspection Service issues recall of ground beef in certain HelloFresh kits

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall has been issued by the USDA and it affects anyone who uses HelloFresh. 

The recall says that some of the ground beef in the meals is linked to an E. coli outbreak in six states, including in Pennsylvania. 

Six people have been hospitalized as a result. 

The meal kits were shipped in July and anyone who still has the meal kits is being advised to throw them away. 

The ground beef packages in the kits bear "EST.46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.  

You can find full details and the next steps on the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service's website at this link

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.