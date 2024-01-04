Pittsburgh-area family gives back with help from 412 Food Rescue

Local family gives back with help from 412 Food Rescue

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — For most people who celebrate Christmas, the gifts have been given, the holiday meals have been consumed, but Eastern Orthodox Christmas typically comes two later.

It's Jan. 7 this year, so one family with ties to the Russian Orthodox faith decided to give back in a big way, with the help of local non-profit organization 412 Food Rescue.

The Holiday Surplus Food Drive was held at Faith Fellowship Hall in Penn Hills. Organizer Mike Yanckak had a goal in mind for this inaugural event:

"What I wanted to do was substitute my family's holiday for something that would give back to the community," Yanckak said.

From 7 a.m. to 7p.m., volunteers collected non-perishable food items to be distributed to a charitable organization, Jamar's Place of Peace.

Residents who dropped off donations were also invited to come inside and enjoy a community meal while listening to music from a live band.

The mission to turn "excess and surplus" into outreach for others will continue, according to Yanchak. He says there are already plans for the second annual Holiday Surplus Food Drive.