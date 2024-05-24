Food, drink, swimming, science, and more for Memorial Day Weekend | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Memorial Day Weekend and of course, it is jam-packed with family events all across the region.

So, don't worry, we've got you covered in the weekend planner.

Kennywood Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival

You can head to West Mifflin and check out the return of Kennywood's Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival!

While you're there, you can sample Brazilian, German, Greek, Irish, Italian, Jamaican, South Korean, Mexican, and Polish foods.

The festival goes every weekend through June 30.

Check out the details on Kennywood's website at this link.

Sandcastle and SoakZone open for the summer

Sandcastle and SoakZone is open for its 35th season on Saturday. This weekend, Kennywood, Idlewild, and Sandcastle are all offering free admission to military personnel and veterans.

The offer is good through Monday.

Sandcastle is also offering free admission to all educators through June.

You can get a full list of summer events on Sandcastle's website right here.

Jurrasic Quest in Morgantown

Dinosaurs will be roaming the earth in Morgantown this weekend.

Jurassic Quest is taking over Mylan Park in Morgantown today through Monday.

You and the family will be able to experience 165 million years of dinosaur history.

There's the chance to walk among life-sized dinosaurs dig for fossils, and even ride on a dino's back!

You can get tickets and learn more about the event on Jurrasic Quest's website.

Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo

Thousands of snakes, turtles, and lizards will be invading the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend.

It's the return of the Pittsburgh Mega Reptile Expo.

There you'll be able to buy an exotic pet, pet supplies, food, housing, and learn from some of the best breeders in the business.

It all goes down on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Get the full rundown on the event website right here.

Pittsburgh Riverlife Chalk Fest

Pittsburgh Riverlife's Chalk Fest is back on the North Shore this weekend and more than 20 chalk artists from across the United States are part of the event.

In addition to the breathtaking street art, you can enjoy delicious food and drinks from local vendors as well as live entertainment.

It's set to take place along Isabella Street on Saturday and Sunday.

They've got details on their website at this link.

The Science Behind Pixar

A new Pixar-themed exhibit opens on Saturday at the Carnegie Science Center called "The Science Behind Pixar."

It gives those in attendance the chance to get a hands-on opportunity to see how the films are made.

That includes creating a stop-motion movie, recreating the sets from A Bug's Life, and creating a robot friend for Wall-E.

The Carnegie Science Center has tickets available online at this link.

Taste of Asia Food Market

The Heinz History Center is hosting the Taste of Asia Food Market on Sunday.

There you'll be able to get your hands on some delicious Asian foods from local restaurants.

There will also be a live cooking demonstration where you can learn new techniques.

It goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can get more details on the Heinz History Center website here.