Program helps Pittsburgh-area families experiencing food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new program is filling the gap for families experiencing food insecurity.

Albert and Mallory Ciuksza are the founders and driving force behind Food Assistance Match. It started at the Bellevue Farmers Market and expanded to Bethel Park and Cranberry.

Mallory Ciuksza is a physician at St. Clair Health and knows the importance of nutritious fruits and vegetables in a family's meal plan, no matter what their financial situation may be.

"We do a one-to-one match of food assistance dollars, so that means SNAP dollars, senior FMNP checks, a variety of food assistance funding here," she said.

It's a volunteer campaign that got started during the pandemic with an initiative called Feeding Neighbors.

"That's when we really came face to face with food insecurity. And Hunger Action Month is a really important time to sit with that and understand the severity of the problem locally. It's something a lot of people are blind to."

Food Assistance Match doubles the dollars given to seniors and families in a variety of food assistance services. The farmers and business owners who set up shop at the markets are benefitting from the increase in sales, and the individuals purchasing the food get more for their money.

Volunteer Elyse Kleist says it's one of the most rewarding ventures she's been a part of.

"We're seeing them now," Kleist said. "And that's awesome. To make sure this healthy nutritious, locally grown food is ending up on their tables, and that's what's important to us."

The non-profit does it all through fundraising in communities and on its website.