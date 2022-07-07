Following microburst, Lower Burrell American Legion and Lions Club looking to replace flags

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - A microburst last month in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, took something very important to residents there.

American flags, 13 of them to be exact, and now the search is on to find them.

The American Legion Post 868 originally mounted the flags, and they really want to know where they are!

According to the Trib, those flags were provided by the Lower Burrell Lions Club.

They were on the sidewalk along Leechburg Road, from Craigdell Road to the Route 56 bypass. The legion decided to keep the flags up after Flag Day for the July 4th holiday, but then the microburst swept through on June 22nd and it caused a lot of destruction in the town.

Thirteen of the 80 flags went missing and they're not cheap - to replace a flag and a pole, it's close to $150 each.

So now, the group is looking for vendors to provide replacements as well as donations.

If you would like to donate, call 412-726-4466 or mail a check to the Flag Program at the Lower Burrell Lions Club, P.O. Box 2418, Lower Burrell, PA, 15068.