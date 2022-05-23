Man accused of running grandparent scheme in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Florida man was charged with running a grandparent scam in the Pittsburgh area, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

A federal grand jury indicted 25-year-old Adrian Orozco Perez on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after prosecutors said he came to the Pittsburgh area in February to scam elderly victims.

In the so-called grandparent scam, phone scammers would pose as an attorney and tell victims that a family member, usually a grandchild, was in jail and needed money for bail and legal fees. Prosecutors said Perez would then pretend to be a courier or bondsman and go to the victims' homes to get the money.

Perez is also accused of similar conduct in Tennessee and Georgia, where he's now in jail.

He could face 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.