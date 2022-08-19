Watch CBS News
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano in Pittsburgh

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for governor of Pennsylvania is getting a big out-of-state name.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee, hopes to get a boost from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday. Supporters of Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and state senator since 2019, have gathered at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh for Friday's campaign event.

Mastriano won the GOP nomination in May after beating out eight candidates. DeSantis, a rising star in the GOP and a potential presidential hopeful, will also take the stage. 

The "Unite and Win" rally is sponsored by conservative group Turning Point Action in support of Donald Trump-endorsed candidates in key battleground states. 

Earlier this week, Desantis visited New Mexico and Arizona. After a stop in Pittsburgh, DeSantis will head to Ohio. 

Friday is not the first time DeSantis has visited Pennsylvania for a political event. In May 2021, he headlined the Allegheny County Republican Committee's Lincoln Day Dinner.

Jennifer Borrasso
First published on August 19, 2022 / 4:18 PM

